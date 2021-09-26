Advertisement

Beaufort County to hold prayer vigil combatting discouragement, depression and despair

Mac Hodges Festival Park
Mac Hodges Festival Park(Deric Rush)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County is hosting a prayer vigil Sunday providing support through prayer, information and hope to combat the stresses and pressures of life that can put people in a dark place.

The vigil will take place at Mac Hodges Festival Park in Washington starting at 4 p.m.

Prayers will be focused for school students and staff, city and county staff, healthcare staff, and people affected by COVID-19.

