Beaufort County to hold prayer vigil combatting discouragement, depression and despair
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County is hosting a prayer vigil Sunday providing support through prayer, information and hope to combat the stresses and pressures of life that can put people in a dark place.
The vigil will take place at Mac Hodges Festival Park in Washington starting at 4 p.m.
Prayers will be focused for school students and staff, city and county staff, healthcare staff, and people affected by COVID-19.
