WITN End Zone 2021 Fall Week 6 Part 1

Jacksonville, J.H. Rose, East Duplin, John Paul II, Wayne Christian and Farmville Central earn important wins
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 6

Chocowinity Southside 44, Swansboro 7

Croatan 62, East Carteret 6

Currituck County 27, Camden County 26

East Duplin 31, Kinston 27

East Wake 28, Pikeville Aycock 14

Elizabeth City Northeastern 38, Edenton Holmes 13

Farmville Central 27, Riverside Martin 20

Greenville Conley 41, Jacksonville Northside 13

Greenville Rose 42, South Central Pitt 0

Havelock 34, Southern Durham 2

Hertford County 48, Pasquotank County 0

Jacksonville 29, New Bern 28

John Paul II Catholic 18, Cary Christian 6

Jones County 14, East Columbus 13

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 27, Manteo 8

Kinston Parrott Academy 64, Rocky Mount Academy 42

Nash Central 15, Franklinton 14

Northampton County 62, North Edgecombe 21

Northern Nash 41, Bunn 14

SouthWest Edgecombe 61, Greene Central 20

Southern Nash 56, Roanoke Rapids 14

Southwest Onslow 41, North Lenoir 20

Tarboro 48, Bertie County 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 76, South Lenoir 26

Wayne Christian 58, Pungo Christian 0

West Craven 26, Washington 7

