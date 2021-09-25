WITN End Zone 2021 Fall Week 6 Part 1
Jacksonville, J.H. Rose, East Duplin, John Paul II, Wayne Christian and Farmville Central earn important wins
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 6
Chocowinity Southside 44, Swansboro 7
Croatan 62, East Carteret 6
Currituck County 27, Camden County 26
East Duplin 31, Kinston 27
East Wake 28, Pikeville Aycock 14
Elizabeth City Northeastern 38, Edenton Holmes 13
Farmville Central 27, Riverside Martin 20
Greenville Conley 41, Jacksonville Northside 13
Greenville Rose 42, South Central Pitt 0
Havelock 34, Southern Durham 2
Hertford County 48, Pasquotank County 0
Jacksonville 29, New Bern 28
John Paul II Catholic 18, Cary Christian 6
Jones County 14, East Columbus 13
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 27, Manteo 8
Kinston Parrott Academy 64, Rocky Mount Academy 42
Nash Central 15, Franklinton 14
Northampton County 62, North Edgecombe 21
Northern Nash 41, Bunn 14
SouthWest Edgecombe 61, Greene Central 20
Southern Nash 56, Roanoke Rapids 14
Southwest Onslow 41, North Lenoir 20
Tarboro 48, Bertie County 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 76, South Lenoir 26
Wayne Christian 58, Pungo Christian 0
West Craven 26, Washington 7
