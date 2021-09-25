Organizations host event to honor military and veteran community

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - WholeVet and American Legion Post 539 are hosting an event in New Bern Saturday to honor the military and veteran community.

“Cruzin’ 4 Careerz” goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1125 Pinetree Dr. in New Bern it will include a display of cars, networking opportunities, vendors, a DJ, veteran owned food trucks and veteran service organizations.

Anyone can attend, but the event will highlight active-duty service members, veterans, guard/reserve members and military spouses

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.