Organizations hold event to honor military and veteran community

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - WholeVet and American Legion Post 539 are hosting an event in New Bern Saturday to honor the military and veteran community.

“Cruzin’ 4 Careerz” goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1125 Pinetree Dr. in New Bern it will include a display of cars, networking opportunities, vendors, a DJ, veteran owned food trucks and veteran service organizations.

Anyone can attend, but the event will highlight active-duty service members, veterans, guard/reserve members and military spouses

