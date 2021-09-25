Advertisement

New Bern Police close investigation into alleged incident

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police said an investigation on an alleged incident is closed and that no charges will be filed after they reviewed information related to a potential sexual assault at a downtown business on Monday.

New Bern Police said an individual asked the department on Sep. 20 to review segments of a 20-second video that appeared to depict a potential sexual assault against a female at a local business.

Police said after four days of investigating, including talking to the parties involved in the video, the woman in the video told police herself no crime had been committed against her and requested the matter be closed. The district attorney’s office also reviewed the results of the investigation, according to police.

New Bern Police said they dedicated the necessary resources to investigate all types of crimes to include assaults in the community and that this remains the department’s highest priority as they work alongside the district attorney’s office with all investigations.

“Any victims and witnesses of any alleged crimes are encouraged to contact the New Bern Police Department,” police said.

