Man busted for pretending to be federal officer

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested Friday for impersonating law enforcement in Rocky Mount, according to a Nash County press release.

We’re told Crump was seen wearing a t-shirt with “Federal Agent” on the back, a badge on his left breast pocket and a gold CIA badge attached to his neck in Rocky Mount on Aug. 8th, 2021.

Police say Crump went as far as presenting documents to validate his claims of being a federal officer.

Crump was found with more than 2 ounces of marijuana when police served him a warrant at his home for the impersonation charge, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Crump has been given a $5,000 secured bond for the misdemeanor charge of impersonating an officer and a $5,000 secured bond for the charges of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place with a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Crump has criminal histories in Virginia and Minnesota for impersonating law enforcement and a U.S. Naval Officer.

Deputies say Crump was posting bond at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

