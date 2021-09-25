Advertisement

Local charity host B/S/H/Oktoberfest on Saturday.

B/H/S Oktoberfest
B/H/S Oktoberfest(Adobe Creative Cloud & New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In Craven County, The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Charity is hosting their 10th annual B/S/H Oktoberfest on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the NC History Center in downtown New Bern.

The fundraiser will feature music by the Harbour Towne Fest band and Wilmington’s Oktoberfest Oompah Band.

All proceeds will be used for community grants and scholarships for” Kicks for Kids”. The charity is also supporting children in need in Craven County by providing 350 pairs of new shoes.

Tickets for Oktoberfest can be purchased at NewBernRotary.org.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Stein
Mom charged following boyfriend’s arrest for child abuse
UNC researchers COVID-19 risk map of North Carolina based on ZIP code
UNC researchers map COVID-19 risk with ZIP codes
Sam Track
Hurricane Sam and Subtropical Storm Teresa churning over the Atlantic
Mary Archer
Ahoskie family finds unknown woman in mom’s casket
It happened on Anaconda Road just outside of Tarboro, across the street from the Edgecombe...
Train vs. tractor trailer mishap closes Edgecombe County road

Latest News

Greenville Police car
Greenville police in search for an armed robbery suspect near ECU campus
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Dry skies leading to cool nights and warm afternoons
Freedom Friday Vigil held outside Governor’s Mansion calls for justice for Dontae Sharpe
Greenville Fire/Rescue.
North Carolina responds to boosters for frontline workers