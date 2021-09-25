Local charity host B/S/H/Oktoberfest on Saturday.

In Craven County, The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Charity is hosting their 10th annual B/S/H Oktoberfest on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the NC History Center in downtown New Bern.

The fundraiser will feature music by the Harbour Towne Fest band and Wilmington’s Oktoberfest Oompah Band.

All proceeds will be used for community grants and scholarships for” Kicks for Kids”. The charity is also supporting children in need in Craven County by providing 350 pairs of new shoes.

Tickets for Oktoberfest can be purchased at NewBernRotary.org.

