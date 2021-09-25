Hurricane Sam reaches category 3 strength

Hurricane Sam: Hurricane Sam has reached major hurricane strength and, with plenty of warm water ahead of it, it will continue to strengthen over the next two days. Sam is currently a category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds. The center of Sam is moving west-northwesterly at 10 mph, which should keep the hurricane just northeast of the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week. From there, a slight turn to the northwest will put Bermuda in the path of Sam.

While extended model data does keep Sam away from us by a few hundred miles, there is still plenty of time and uncertainty in the long range forecast to warrant our attention. If we feel any impacts from Sam, they will most likely come by next weekend.

The official data and track of Hurricane Sam as of the 11 a.m. update (9-25). (WITN Weather)

Subtropical Storm Teresa: Teresa formed Friday afternoon and is likely to fade away before Monday. Teresa has seen a broadening of its wind field, dropping it down to a subtropical depression. The center of the system remains just north of Bermuda and with max winds of 35 mph. Teresa will pose no threat to NC aside from a slight increase in rip current threats along the Outer Banks.

The official data and track of Subtropical Storm Teresa as of the 11 a.m. update (9-25). (WITN Weather)

