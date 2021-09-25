Hurricane Sam inches closer to the Caribbean

Hurricane Sam: Hurricane Sam will resume strengthening with major hurricane status forecast to occur later today. Sam is currently a category 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds. The westerly movement has started to show more of a northerly component while speed remains largely unchanged. It will take a more northwesterly turn later this weekend which could put it near Bermuda by the end of next week.

While extended model data does keep Sam away from us by a few hundred miles, there is still plenty of time and uncertainty in the long range forecast to warrant our attention. If we feel any impacts from Sam, they will most likely come by the end of next week into next weekend.

The official data and track of Hurricane Sam as of the 5 a.m. update (9-25). (WITN Weather)

Subtropical Storm Teresa: Teresa formed Friday afternoon and is likely to fade away before Monday. This subtropical storm is located about 100 miles north of Bermuda and is forecast to move northwest then northeast and remain well off the East Coast of the United States. Max winds are 40 mph and it is forecast to fall apart by Sunday.

The official data and track of Subtropical Storm Teresa as of the 5 a.m. update (9-25). (WITN Weather)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.