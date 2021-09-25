Greenville police in search for an armed robbery suspect near ECU campus

The Greenville Police Department is searching for an suspect involved in an armed robbery that happened near ECU campus.

Police say the robbery happened around 1 a.m. at the Province apartment complex on Boxwelder Way.

The suspect stole the victim’s cell phone and was seen carrying a revolver. The victim wasn’t injured during the incident.

Police describes the suspect as a black male wearing all black and last seen leaving on bicycle on Charles Boulevard going toward Greenville Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777

