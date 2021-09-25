Greenville police search for armed robbery suspect near ECU campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that happened near ECU’s campus.

Police say the robbery happened around 1 a.m. at the Province apartment complex on Boxwelder Way.

The suspect stole the victim’s cell phone and was seen carrying a revolver. The victim wasn’t injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male wearing all black last seen riding a bicycle on Charles Boulevard going towards Greenville Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at (252) 329-4315. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.