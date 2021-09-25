The Cypress landing golf club hosts Military day events on Saturday

Chocowinity, N.C. (WITN) - The residents of Cypress Landing Community is hosting their annual Military day on Saturday. All active duty military men, women and other guest are invited to participate.

The day will be filled with fun activities including golfing and range balls.

The golfing club expects to have 30 foursome, each of which includes a Cypress Landing sponsor, all vying for top golf honors. Two hole-in-one awards include a car and ATV.

Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m. with the opening ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. The shotgun starts at 11 a.m. with lunch and the award ceremony following.

Military day is a way to show appreciation to all military personnel for their service and sacrifice.

