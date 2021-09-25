Advertisement

Church hosts yard-sale to raise money for daughter of late Greenville officer

Sgt. Tim McInerney & Sydney McInerney
Sgt. Tim McInerney & Sydney McInerney(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Church of Christ is hosting a yard-sale Saturday to raise money for Sydney McInerney.

The sale starts at 7a.m. and is located at 1706 Greenville Boulevard, SE.

Sydney is the daughter of Greenville Sgt. Tim McInerney who died last June when their house burned down. Thankfully Sydney was not home during the fire, but everything in the home was lost.

