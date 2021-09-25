Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny weather holds through the weekend

Great weather conditions will settle in through the weekend
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Forecast Discussion: An area of dry high pressure is building in over the next several days, giving us a mostly sunny forecast. Dry weather can both cool down quickly after sunset and heat up quickly after sunrise. The overnight cooling will keep patchy fog in the forecast during the morning hours today and tomorrow while our day time highs reach into the upper 70s. Winds will blow in out of the northwest at about 5 to 10 mph.

The activity in the tropics shows little signs of slowing down over the next 8 days. Hurricane Sam is moving westward and is expected to pass north of the Leeward Islands this weekend. The long range track of Sam remains uncertain, but most computer models turn it northward bringing an increased risk to Bermuda by the end of next week. Any westward shift could increase the risk to the US East Coast. In addition to Sam, the National Hurricane Center is also tracking Subtropical Storm Teresa located just northwest of Bermuda. Teresa is expected to stay off the coast of the US and peak this weekend before transitioning to a non tropical system.

Saturday

Mostly Sunny with a high of 79. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 55°

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 78. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 54°

