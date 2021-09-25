Advertisement

Beaufort County Health Department to offer Pfizer booster shots

(WEAU)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Beaufort County Health Department says after approval from the FDA, CDC, and ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) they will begin offering Pfizer booster shots every Wednesday.

The shots will be administered from 12:15 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. starting October 13th.

.Appointments are required and can be made at www.bchd.net or by calling 252-940-6150 starting Monday, September 27th.

.The CDC recommends:

• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after they have completed their full series of Pfizer shots.

• People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after they have completed their full series of Pfizer shots;

• People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their full series of Pfizer shots.

• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their full series of Pfizer shots.

The health department says doctor offices and pharmacies will be offering the Pfizer booster shot as well and you can contact your healthcare provider or local pharmacy for details.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been approved for a booster shot at this time.

