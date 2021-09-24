Advertisement

Vidant Medical Center commemorates 100 thousand COVID-19 tests given

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health officials say its Greenville COVID-19 testing site has administered 100 thousand tests.

The site opened just under a year ago, and at the time, much less was known about the virus.

Now, with the COVID-19 vaccine and more accurate testing available, Vidant Health officials hope we can finally put this pandemic behind us.

On average, more than 600 people roll up daily to get a COVID-19 test at the Greenville testing site.

With 100 thousand tests now administered, employees were sure to commemorate the milestone.

David Harlow, the vice president of Allied Health Services at Vidant Health, has monitored the site for over a year.

“[It] represents about one-fifth of all the tests that Vidant Health has done throughout eastern North Carolina. So that represents an enormous body of work.”

David Harlow, vice president of Allied Health Services at Vidant Health

With intensive care units overwhelmed and the Delta variant still a threat, Harlow says getting tested is easy, and it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Those that have not been vaccinated, all of them have that forethought that I might need to get tested if I feel bad, and you never know on a Monday morning or a Tuesday when that’s going to happen.”

David Harlow, vice president of Allied Health Services at Vidant Health

Harlow does not see testing going down because a lot of people have not gotten vaccinated, and many employers and government agencies require people who have not been vaccinated to get periodic testing.

Harlow says in the past, 1 in 5 people tested would test positive for COVID-19.

Now, it’s 1 in every 7.

He believes those statistics can be even better if more people get vaccinated.

“At no time in my history in healthcare has it been more true that we are our brothers’ keeper, and I can help you by getting my own vaccine so I don’t spread it.”

David Harlow, vice president of Allied Health Services at Vidant Health

COVID-19 tests at Vidant Medical Center are free and do not require an appointment ahead of time.

You can figure out how to get tested for COVID-19 in Eastern North Carolina here.

