Advertisement

Train vs. tractor trailer mishap closes Edgecombe County road

It happened on Anaconda Road just outside of Tarboro, across the street from the Edgecombe...
It happened on Anaconda Road just outside of Tarboro, across the street from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edgecombe County road was shut down Friday morning after a tractor-trailer was hit by a train.

It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Anaconda Road in Tarboro, across the street from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

It appears the tractor-trailer was turning into a manufacturing plant and was crossing the tracks where there are no warning lights or gates.

The trailer was split in two by the crash, and deputies said there were no injuries.

CSX said no one was inside the tractor-trailer when it was struck by the train.

The mishap occurred Friday morning outside of Tarboro.
The mishap occurred Friday morning outside of Tarboro.(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)

Tarboro police are investigating the crash and CSX said as of 1:00 p.m. their train has not been cleared to resume its route.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Archer
Ahoskie family finds unknown woman in mom’s casket
Sam is expected to become a major hurricane
Sam now a hurricane; More strengthening expected
Hayley Burgette | Candace Thackston
Two Greenville women busted for prostitution
Liz Liles made her announcement Thursday afternoon at the Town Common.
Non-profit founder making run for Greenville mayor
UNC researchers COVID-19 risk map of North Carolina based on ZIP code
UNC researchers map COVID-19 risk with ZIP codes

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cool mornings; Warm afternoons locking in
Bridge in Wallace to be closed for one year
Sox and Grayson
Saving Graces: Sox and Grayson
COVID-19 vaccine
1 in 3 North Carolina workers in Gov. Cooper order still not fully vaccinated