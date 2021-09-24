Train vs. tractor trailer mishap closes Edgecombe County road

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edgecombe County road was shut down Friday morning after a tractor-trailer was hit by a train.

It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Anaconda Road in Tarboro, across the street from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

It appears the tractor-trailer was turning into a manufacturing plant and was crossing the tracks where there are no warning lights or gates.

The trailer was split in two by the crash, and deputies said there were no injuries.

CSX said no one was inside the tractor-trailer when it was struck by the train.

The mishap occurred Friday morning outside of Tarboro. (Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)

Tarboro police are investigating the crash and CSX said as of 1:00 p.m. their train has not been cleared to resume its route.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.