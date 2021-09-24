Saving Graces: Sox and Grayson

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A bonded pair of kittens are looking for their forever homes.

Sox is one years old and Grayson is twelve weeks old. Saving Graces 4 Felines volunteers say they are the very best of friends and would make a wonderful addition to any home. They do well with other cats and even a calm dog.

They must be adopted together. If you are interested, you can apply online and Saving Graces will reach out to potential adopters to meet by appointment at PetSmart.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.