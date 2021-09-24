Advertisement

Saving Graces: Sox and Grayson

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A bonded pair of kittens are looking for their forever homes.

Sox is one years old and Grayson is twelve weeks old. Saving Graces 4 Felines volunteers say they are the very best of friends and would make a wonderful addition to any home. They do well with other cats and even a calm dog.

They must be adopted together. If you are interested, you can apply online and Saving Graces will reach out to potential adopters to meet by appointment at PetSmart.

