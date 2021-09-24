Sam now a hurricane; More strengthening expected

Hurricane Sam: What was Tropical Depression #18 only a few days ago is now Hurricane Sam. The movement direction and speed remain largely unchanged since it first formed, however it will take a more northwesterly turn later this weekend which could put it near Bermuda as we head through next week. As of the Friday morning update, Sam had 75 mph winds with a westerly movement at 15 mph. It is forecast to strengthen over the next 5 days reaching category 3-4 status over the weekend.

While long range models do keep Sam away from us by a couple hundred miles, there is still plenty of time and uncertainty in the forecast to force our attention. If we feel any impacts from Sam, they will most likely come by the end of next week into next weekend.

Sam is expected to become a major hurricane (Jim Howard)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.