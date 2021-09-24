Advertisement

Rocky Mount man sentenced to 14 years for 2019 armed robbery

(WTOC)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison for his role in a 2019 armed robbery in Raleigh.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Dexter Williams pled guilty to the charges of armed robbery and brandishing a firearm in connection to a crime of violence on June 16, 2021.

23-year-old Williams and his co-defendants Arafat Alzer and Bashar Hroub robbed the Royal Eco Marketing Company in Raleigh on Dec. 4, 2019, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors learned the men duct-taped the store manager to a chair, repeatedly hit him with a pistol and stole over $20,000 from the business.

On Feb. 11, 2020, Rocky Mount police searched Williams’ home and found over 24 ounces of marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun, federal prosecutors say.

On May 12, 2020, police responded to a shooting and found Williams with a stolen .9mm handgun.

