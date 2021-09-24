Rocky Mount man arrested on drug charges

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police arrested a man Thursday on 6 drug-related charges.

Police say 43-year-old Darius Henderson was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, manufacturing cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says it carried out a search warrant on Henderson’s home and found more than 1.5 oz. of cocaine, more than 1 oz. of crack cocaine, more than half an ounce of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a gun.

Henderson is in the Nash County Detention Facility on a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.