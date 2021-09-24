Advertisement

Panthers run past Texans to get to 3-0, McCaffrey and Horn injured in the victory

Panthers 24, Texans 9
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT
HOUSTON, TX (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers scored three times on the ground and kept the Houston Texans offense in check as they improved to 3-0 with a 24-9 win on the road on Thursday night.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 304 yards on 23 of 34 passing. Darnold also ran for two touchdowns in the victory. D.J. Moore was Darnold’s top receiver making 8 catches for 126 yards.

Panthers Tommy Tremble had the other Carolina touchdown. HE ran in a short score in the 2nd half.

Christian McCaffrey left the game in the 2nd quarter with what the team reported as a hamstring injury. He did not return. Top draft pick cornerback Jaycee Horn also left the game on a non-contact injury. It is being reported to be a broken foot.

Panthers get a few extra days to prepare to face Dallas a week from Sunday in week 4.

