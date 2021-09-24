Advertisement

Otway person dead after family member shot them

(Gray News)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

At 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Carteret County deputies responded to a call on Liston Road in Otway, N.C., and found 48-year-old Mickey Dixon dead from a single gunshot wound to the torso.

Deputies say Dixon was shot by a family member who is cooperating with detectives.

This investigation is in its early stages, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. Check back for updates.

