One dead after motorcycle crashes into car in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The driver of a motorcycle was killed after a crash with a car Thursday night.

Rocky Mount police have not given the names of the people involved in the crash.

Police say the crash occurred at 400 W Raleigh Blvd. in Rocky Mount at 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

There is an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with video footage or information should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Text-A-Tip, or call Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111.

