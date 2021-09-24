Advertisement

Mom charged following boyfriend’s arrest for child abuse

Summer Stein
Summer Stein(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of the 4-year-old girl who suffered a severe head injury last Sunday was arrested Friday, joining her boyfriend behind bars.

Carteret County deputies say 26-year-old Summer Stein has been charged with felony negligent child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and failing to report a crime against a child.

Stein’s boyfriend Matthew Langley was arrested by Carteret County deputies Sunday after Stein’s 4-year-old daughter was taken to Carteret Health Care. The child was then flown to Vidant Medical.

Carteret County deputies say Matthew Langley is charged with felony child abuse inflicting...
Carteret County deputies say Matthew Langley is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.(WITN)

Langley was charged with one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury and held on a $150,000 bond.

As the investigation continued, Carteret County deputies say they issued two warrants for Stein. Onslow County deputies then arrested her there.

Deputies say Stein is being held in an Onslow County jail on a $16,000 bond. She will be moved back to Carteret County before her first court date and held there.

