Advertisement

Man arrested in Kinston murder case

Donte Reynolds
Donte Reynolds(Kinston Police Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested Friday for his involvement in the murder and shooting of two Kinston men on Monday.

Kinston Police say 27-year-old Donte Reynolds was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation helped with the arrest.

On Monday, at about 5:10 a.m., Kinston police responded to a scene near Pollock Street and W Washington Avenue where two men were shot.

59-year-old Micro Croom was killed and 25-year-old Rashad O’Neil was wounded, according to police.

O’Neil was also the victim of a shooting this past Saturday, where one man and a juvenile were arrested for attempted murder.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Archer
Ahoskie family finds unknown woman in mom’s casket
Sam is expected to become a major hurricane
Sam now a hurricane; More strengthening expected
UNC researchers COVID-19 risk map of North Carolina based on ZIP code
UNC researchers map COVID-19 risk with ZIP codes
Hayley Burgette | Candace Thackston
Two Greenville women busted for prostitution
Liz Liles made her announcement Thursday afternoon at the Town Common.
Non-profit founder making run for Greenville mayor

Latest News

Intersection work held in Pitt county
Intersection work held in Pitt county
Bridge in Wallace to be closed for one year
Bridge in Wallace to be closed for one year
Reconstruction project in Richlands
New disaster recovery project begins in Richlands
New disaster recovery project begins in Richlands
New disaster recovery project begins in Richlands
Farmville family recognized with a state award
Farmville family recognized with a state award