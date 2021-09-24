Man arrested in Kinston murder case

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested Friday for his involvement in the murder and shooting of two Kinston men on Monday.

Kinston Police say 27-year-old Donte Reynolds was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation helped with the arrest.

On Monday, at about 5:10 a.m., Kinston police responded to a scene near Pollock Street and W Washington Avenue where two men were shot.

59-year-old Micro Croom was killed and 25-year-old Rashad O’Neil was wounded, according to police.

O’Neil was also the victim of a shooting this past Saturday, where one man and a juvenile were arrested for attempted murder.

