Hurricane Sam and Subtropical Storm Teresa churning over the Atlantic

The active season continues to sprout new storms
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Subtropical Storm Teresa: Teresa formed with the 5pm advisory Friday. This subtropical storm is located about 100 miles north of Bermuda and is forecast to move northwest then northeast and remain well off the East Coast of the United States. Max winds are 45 mph and it is forecast to peak with 50 mph winds Saturday.

Teresa Track
Teresa Track(WITN)

Hurricane Sam: Hurricane Sam has resumed a strengthening mode. Max winds are up to 85 mph with the late Friday advisory. Some dry air had limited the intensification during the day Friday. Once the dry air mixes out, a steady strengthening is expected to continue. Sam is forecast to become a major hurricane later this weekend. The westerly movement and speed remain largely unchanged since Sam first formed, however it will take a more northwesterly turn later this weekend which could put it near Bermuda by the end of next week.

While extended model data does keep Sam away from us by a few hundred miles, there is still plenty of time and uncertainty in the long range forecast to warrant our attention. If we feel any impacts from Sam, they will most likely come by the end of next week into next weekend.

Hurricane Sam Track
Hurricane Sam Track(WITN)

