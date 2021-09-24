Hurricane Sam moving slowly westward over the Atlantic

Hurricane Sam: Hurricane Sam strengthened rapidly last night, but has help steady most of Friday as some dry air has entered the system. Once the dry air mixes out, a steady strengthening is expected to resume. Sam is forecast to become a major hurricane later this weekend. The westerly movement and speed remain largely unchanged since Sam first formed, however it will take a more northwesterly turn later this weekend which could put it near Bermuda by the end of next week.

As of the Friday lunch time update, Sam had 75 mph winds with a westerly movement at 14 mph. It is forecast to strengthen over the next 5 days, reaching major hurricane strength over the weekend. One of the main reasons for intensification is the warm waters east of the Caribbean providing plenty of heat to Sam.

While extended model data does keep Sam away from us by a couple hundred miles, there is still plenty of time and uncertainty in the long range forecast to warrant our attention. If we feel any impacts from Sam, they will most likely come by the end of next week into next weekend.

The official data and track of Hurricane Sam as of the 11 a.m. update (9-24) (WITN Weather)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.