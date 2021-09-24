House passes defense bill with bipartisan support

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The House passed its the defense policy with bipartisan support.

The house voted 316-113 in favor of the $768 billion defense measure after lawmakers spent hours debating hundreds of amendments. The bill, called the National Defense Authorization Act, sets guidelines for defense policy.

Some measures in the bill includes adding $25 billion more to the defense budget, authorizing a 2.7% percent increase for service members and requires the department of defense to submit a plan to congress on how it will support the evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan, among other things.

Representative Greg Murphy voted in favor of the bill.

While this legislation is not perfect, I know that it will provide essential resources for our Armed Forces to defend our country and support U.S. servicemembers and their families. I am confident that the thousands of active-duty servicemembers in our district will greatly benefit from this vital legislation.

The bill now heads to the senate.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.