Emerald Isle teen missing, last seen Sunday

Sebastian Sanchez was last on September 19th in Emerald Isle.
Sebastian Sanchez was last on September 19th in Emerald Isle.
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Emerald Isle Police Department says it is searching for a teenager who was reported missing this week.

14-year-old Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez was last seen this past Sunday at his home on Live Oak Street in Emerald Isle, according to police.

Emerald Isle police tell us Sanchez is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs about 110 pounds. He has short brown hair, hazel eyes and tan skin.

There is no information on his direction of travel or the clothing he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Sanchez’s location should contact the Emerald Isle Police Department at 252-354-2021.

