Elizabeth City teenager hospitalized after shooting

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is recovering in the hospital after police say she was shot in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City police say the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday on Herrington Road. They say 19-year-old Tiana Thornton was found lying beside a garage with a gunshot wound to her left upper chest area near her shoulder.

Thornton was flown to Norfolk General Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call Elizabeth City police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.

