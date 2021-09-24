CMPD Chief: Woman shot by police as she reportedly tried to run over officer in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s police chief says a woman was shot by police as she reportedly tried to run over an officer on his motorbike Thursday afternoon.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings says officers responded to a beauty supply store on Tyvola Road near South Boulevard around 4 p.m. The chief says the officer on a dual-sport motorbike was one of the first officers on the scene.

Chief Jennings says the call for service came in regarding a disturbance inside the store and some shots fired by the woman outside of the store. A CMPD press release went on to say officers responded to a call for service concerning an armed woman outside of a business firing gunshots at a store owner.

As officers arrived, Chief Jennings says the officer saw the woman trying to leave the parking lot.

The chief then says as the officer approached the woman’s vehicle, the woman made “deliberate attempts” to try and run the officer over.

Chief Jennings says the officer made every attempt to escape the vehicle, but says the officer was “left with no option” other than to fire at the vehicle.

The chief says the officer fired shots, striking the woman but she continued to drive as a car chase ensued. Officers pursued the vehicle until they were able to arrest the woman on Cedar Creek Drive.

As officers took the woman into custody, they observed that she sustained several apparent gunshot wounds. CMPD says officers immediately rendered lifesaving efforts and treatment to the subject prior to Medic’s arrival. Medic took the woman to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say a gun was recovered in the subject’s vehicle at the scene.

“This is one of those situations that we never want it to end this way, but we do have video evidence that supports all accounts that I just told you. I was able to review that video and unfortunately, the officer was left with no choice other than to use deadly force. I do pray that this female is going to be okay and get whatever help she needs, however our officer was in a very dangerous situation and by the grace of God he was not injured or killed during this encounter,” Chief Jennings said.

The officer was taken to the hospital just for evaluation, however, there were no physical injuries to the officer.

No officers with the CMPD were injured in this incident. Police say the names of the officers and subject involved are temporarily being withheld pending appropriate family notification of the incident.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will be the primary investigative agency for the officer-involved shooting. Representatives with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team also responded to assist.

CMPD says as is standard procedure with any officer-involved shooting, the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the incident.

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy whenever an officer discharges a service weapon.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, police say it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office.

The public can leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.