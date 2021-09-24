Cherry Point Air Show set for comeback weekend

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The 2021 Cherry Point Air Show is ready for a thrilling comeback event this weekend after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be the main event both Saturday and Sunday.

The Blue Angels are celebrating 75 years of flight. Cherry Point Air Station is celebrating 80 years of operation.

Other events at the air show will include the Wall of Fire, the U.S. Navy Fat Albert, and other new military aircraft including the F-35B jet.

The show is expected to be operate around clear skies and warm, but not too hot temperatures.

“High pressure will build in over the next several days, giving us a consistently sunny forecast. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s over the weekend with a gradual warming trend into next week.”

Those interested in attending the Cherry Point Air Show can buy their tickets here.

