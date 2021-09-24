Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Dry skies leading to cool nights and warm afternoons

Forecast Discussion: High pressure will build in over the next several days, giving us a consistently sunny forecast. Dry weather can both cool down quickly after sunset and heat up quickly after sunrise. Overnight lows Friday night will dip to the mid 50s inland and mid 60s on the beaches. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s over the weekend with a gradual warming trend into next week.

The activity in the tropics shows little signs of slowing down over the next 8 days. Hurricane Sam is westward slowly as is expected to pass north of the Leeward Islands in a few days. The eventual track of Sam remains uncertain, but most computer models turn it northward bringing an increased risk to Bermuda. Any westward shift could increase the risk to the US East Coast. In addition to Sam, the National Hurricane Center is also tracking another area of low pressure a couple of hundred miles north of Bermuda. This system has a 70 percent chance to become a sub tropical or tropical storm. It should remain off the US Coast.

Tonight

Clear skies and cool. Lows of 55. Wind: N 3-6.

Saturday

Mostly Sunny with a high of 78. Wind: N 5. Low: 56°

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 79. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 56°