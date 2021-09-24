Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Dry skies leading to cool nights and warm afternoons

Great weather conditions will settle in through the weekend
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion: High pressure will build in over the next several days, giving us a consistently sunny forecast. Dry weather can both cool down quickly after sunset and heat up quickly after sunrise. Overnight lows Friday night will dip to the mid 50s inland and mid 60s on the beaches. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s over the weekend with a gradual warming trend into next week.

The activity in the tropics shows little signs of slowing down over the next 8 days. Hurricane Sam is westward slowly as is expected to pass north of the Leeward Islands in a few days. The eventual track of Sam remains uncertain, but most computer models turn it northward bringing an increased risk to Bermuda. Any westward shift could increase the risk to the US East Coast. In addition to Sam, the National Hurricane Center is also tracking another area of low pressure a couple of hundred miles north of Bermuda. This system has a 70 percent chance to become a sub tropical or tropical storm. It should remain off the US Coast.

Tonight

Clear skies and cool. Lows of 55. Wind: N 3-6.

Saturday

Mostly Sunny with a high of 78. Wind: N 5. Low: 56°

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 79. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 56°

Visit our Hurricane Page
Print your own WITN Tracking Chart

Most Read

Mary Archer
Ahoskie family finds unknown woman in mom’s casket
Sam is expected to become a major hurricane
Sam now a hurricane; More strengthening expected
UNC researchers COVID-19 risk map of North Carolina based on ZIP code
UNC researchers map COVID-19 risk with ZIP codes
Hayley Burgette | Candace Thackston
Two Greenville women busted for prostitution
Liz Liles made her announcement Thursday afternoon at the Town Common.
Non-profit founder making run for Greenville mayor

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase Tuesday with a few stray showers
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain as Fall begins
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms moving through the East
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers Thursday; Storm staying offshore