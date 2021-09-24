Advertisement

CDC backs FDA approval of Pfizer booster shot for some

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The CDC concluded a two-day advisory meeting to determine its recommendation of the Pfizer booster shot.

The meeting began shortly after the FDA offered its approval of the shot in individuals aged 65 and older, adults with underlying health conditions, and those in high-risk positions like teachers, grocery workers, healthcare professionals, and those in homeless shelters or prisons.

In North Carolina, 57 percent of individuals have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot.

52 percent of residents have received both doses.

87 percent of residents aged 65 and older are fully vaccinated across the state.

“We’ve got ample supply of the vaccines to cover the persons that are at high risk,” said Dr. Paul Cook of the Brody School of Medicine.

“I think it can be done and it can be done in a manner that doesn’t create chaos. The Pfizer vaccine is good at refrigerator temperature for 30 days. Most doctors’ offices can give the vaccine. This is likely to roll out in a reasonable fashion and offer additional protection for those who are vulnerable.”

Dr. Paul Cook, Brody School of Medicine

The infectious disease expert said that for the general population, the two-dose recommendation should be enough to appropriately protect them from the virus by keeping them out of the hospital and alive.

However, if another variant arises, which Cook says is likely, the CDC and FDA may need to reevaluate their recommendations.

For many in the area, the approval is something they’ve been keeping a close eye on.

“They keep saying that the boosters are available or would be available after this date. So, I got online this morning and was checking,” said Pfizer vaccine recipient Gloria Schwartz.

“I have arthritis so my immune system is low anyway, and that is why I’m thinking of a booster shot. I’d like to be able to be out and about and do things.”

Gloria Schwartz

As of now, the CDC has backed the use of Pfizer’s booster shot for those 65 and older, nursing home residents, and people who are 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, as reported by the Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hayley Burgette | Candace Thackston
Two Greenville women busted for prostitution
Mark Shirley filed a lawsuit against Farmville for a new food truck ordinance.
Restaurant owner files lawsuit against Farmville over food truck ordinance
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Northerly winds help drive temps into 50s tonight
Stephanie Cobb-Kennedy | Michael Goodman
New Bern woman and man arrested on drug charges
Mary Archer
Ahoskie family finds unknown woman in mom’s casket

Latest News

UNC researchers COVID-19 risk map of North Carolina based on ZIP code
UNC researchers map COVID-19 risk with ZIP codes
Oak City Fire and EMS lost Lt. Willie Bunch (left) and former mayor William Stalls (middle) to...
Organization tracks hundreds of line of duty COVID deaths
Data shows 1 in 3 state government employees not fully vaccinated
North Carolina surpasses 16,000 COVID-19 deaths