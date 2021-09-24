CDC backs FDA approval of Pfizer booster shot for some

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The CDC concluded a two-day advisory meeting to determine its recommendation of the Pfizer booster shot.

The meeting began shortly after the FDA offered its approval of the shot in individuals aged 65 and older, adults with underlying health conditions, and those in high-risk positions like teachers, grocery workers, healthcare professionals, and those in homeless shelters or prisons.

In North Carolina, 57 percent of individuals have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot.

52 percent of residents have received both doses.

87 percent of residents aged 65 and older are fully vaccinated across the state.

“We’ve got ample supply of the vaccines to cover the persons that are at high risk,” said Dr. Paul Cook of the Brody School of Medicine.

“I think it can be done and it can be done in a manner that doesn’t create chaos. The Pfizer vaccine is good at refrigerator temperature for 30 days. Most doctors’ offices can give the vaccine. This is likely to roll out in a reasonable fashion and offer additional protection for those who are vulnerable.”

The infectious disease expert said that for the general population, the two-dose recommendation should be enough to appropriately protect them from the virus by keeping them out of the hospital and alive.

However, if another variant arises, which Cook says is likely, the CDC and FDA may need to reevaluate their recommendations.

For many in the area, the approval is something they’ve been keeping a close eye on.

“They keep saying that the boosters are available or would be available after this date. So, I got online this morning and was checking,” said Pfizer vaccine recipient Gloria Schwartz.

“I have arthritis so my immune system is low anyway, and that is why I’m thinking of a booster shot. I’d like to be able to be out and about and do things.”

As of now, the CDC has backed the use of Pfizer’s booster shot for those 65 and older, nursing home residents, and people who are 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, as reported by the Associated Press.

