Bridge in Wallace to be closed for one year

(KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A busy highway in Duplin County will be closed for a year as crews replace a 100-year-old bridge.

The bridge is where Highway 11 crosses over Little Rockfish Creek in Wallace.

The bridge, which was built in 1922, will shut down Monday at 7:00 a.m.

Crews will then replace the span with a modern bridge, taking about a year to do the work.

Traffic on Highway 11 will be detoured onto U.S. 117, South Norwood Street, and Highway 41.

