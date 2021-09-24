Bridge in Wallace to be closed for one year

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A busy highway in Duplin County will be closed for a year as crews replace a 100-year-old bridge.

The bridge is where Highway 11 crosses over Little Rockfish Creek in Wallace.

The bridge, which was built in 1922, will shut down Monday at 7:00 a.m.

Crews will then replace the span with a modern bridge, taking about a year to do the work.

Traffic on Highway 11 will be detoured onto U.S. 117, South Norwood Street, and Highway 41.

