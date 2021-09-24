Advertisement

1 in 3 North Carolina workers in Gov. Cooper order still not fully vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - New state data shows roughly one in three of the more than 56,000 state government employees required to get a COVID-19 shot or be tested weekly are not yet fully vaccinated.

Law enforcement and state prison officials have been the least likely to get vaccinated. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said those who do not get the vaccine or perform weekly testing can be punished.

Nearly 9 in 10 workers within the Office of State Budget and Management and Office of State Human Resources are fully vaccinated.

Barely half of the workers within the Department of Public Safety covered by Cooper’s executive order have gotten fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Archer
Ahoskie family finds unknown woman in mom’s casket
Sam is expected to become a major hurricane
Sam now a hurricane; More strengthening expected
Hayley Burgette | Candace Thackston
Two Greenville women busted for prostitution
Liz Liles made her announcement Thursday afternoon at the Town Common.
Non-profit founder making run for Greenville mayor
Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19

Latest News

UNC researchers COVID-19 risk map of North Carolina based on ZIP code
UNC researchers map COVID-19 risk with ZIP codes
CDC backs FDA approval of Pfizer booster shot for some
Oak City Fire and EMS lost Lt. Willie Bunch (left) and former mayor William Stalls (middle) to...
Organization tracks hundreds of line of duty COVID deaths
Data shows 1 in 3 state government employees not fully vaccinated