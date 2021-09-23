Advertisement

Wildfire victims left with nothing get hope from donated RVs

Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to EmergencyRV.org on...
Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to EmergencyRV.org on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Sierra County, Calif. Accompanied by daughter Luna, left, Faircloth delivered it to a Dixie Fire victim later that day.(Noah Berger | AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — A man and his daughter are bringing donated motorhomes to people who have lost everything in wildfires in the American West.

Woody Faircloth and 9-year-old Luna mainly have been driving the recreational vehicles from Colorado to California to give a quick place to live to people whose homes and businesses have burned.

The pair recently delivered their 95th RV. Faircloth says his nonprofit, EmergencyRV.org, fills a gap for wildfire victims who often wait months for emergency housing. He has a long list of people who need help.

It started from a father-daughter conversation in 2018 and spread on social media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hayley Burgette | Candace Thackston
Two Greenville women busted for prostitution
Mark Shirley filed a lawsuit against Farmville for a new food truck ordinance.
Restaurant owner files lawsuit against Farmville over food truck ordinance
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: AM Showers to drier & cooler afternoon
Stephanie Cobb-Kennedy | Michael Goodman
New Bern woman and man arrested on drug charges
Mother of infant emotional in court.
Mother of infant emotional in court as father pleas guilty to murder

Latest News

This undated image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office of public...
Ancient clay tablet looted from museum and sold to Hobby Lobby going back to Iraq
Freeboot Friday
Freeboot Friday
COVID-19 booster shots could get final approval Thursday
Jennifer A. Doudna holds her Nobel Prize while speaking on the phone to her sister Sarah Doudna...
Nobel Prize ceremonies to be curtailed again due to pandemic