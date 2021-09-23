Advertisement

Tropical Depression Eighteen expected to become Sam on Thursday

The storm is expected to track westward into the weekend
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tropical Depression #18: Tropical Depression #18 is expected to slowly strengthen over the next 5 days, eventually reaching category 3 status by early next week. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the storm over the next several days, as the future long term track is still a bit uncertain. The next name on the list is Sam.

The storm will likely become Tropical Storm Sam on Thursday
The storm will likely become Tropical Storm Sam on Thursday(Jim Howard)

