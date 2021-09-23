Tropical Depression Eighteen expected to become Sam on Thursday

Tropical Depression #18: Tropical Depression #18 is expected to slowly strengthen over the next 5 days, eventually reaching category 3 status by early next week. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the storm over the next several days, as the future long term track is still a bit uncertain. The next name on the list is Sam.

The storm will likely become Tropical Storm Sam on Thursday (Jim Howard)

