Tropical Depression Eighteen expected to become Sam on Thursday
The storm is expected to track westward into the weekend
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tropical Depression #18: Tropical Depression #18 is expected to slowly strengthen over the next 5 days, eventually reaching category 3 status by early next week. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the storm over the next several days, as the future long term track is still a bit uncertain. The next name on the list is Sam.
