Suicide Prevention Month event in Eastern North Carolina

(kold)
By Amber Lake
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and there are events taking place for anyone who would like to attend.

Suicide prevention can begin by starting a conversation and providing support for those who may need it.

Vidant Health partnered with the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use to hold a virtual event Thursday night.

Ricky Johnson is one of the speakers who lost his son to suicide 5 years ago.

Johnson says mental health plays a huge role in suicide prevention.

Experts say we can help others by following up with loved ones and providing support services to help prevent suicide.

The virtual event starts at 7 p.m. Thursday and the link can be found below.

Join the virtual event on Zoom here.

