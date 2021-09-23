Suicide Prevention Month event in Eastern North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and there are events taking place for anyone who would like to attend.
Suicide prevention can begin by starting a conversation and providing support for those who may need it.
Vidant Health partnered with the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use to hold a virtual event Thursday night.
Ricky Johnson is one of the speakers who lost his son to suicide 5 years ago.
Johnson says mental health plays a huge role in suicide prevention.
Experts say we can help others by following up with loved ones and providing support services to help prevent suicide.
The virtual event starts at 7 p.m. Thursday and the link can be found below.
