Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old Wilson man

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Wilson man.

The Wilson Police Department says 67-year-old Jeffrey Welgos was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and blue jeans.

Welgos is 6 feet tall and has hazel eyes.

His last known location was around the area of Thomas Drug Store in Wilson.

If anyone sees Welgos or has information related to his whereabouts, they should call 252-399-2323.

