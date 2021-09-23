Pitt County Council on Aging receives statewide award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Council on Aging is being recognized for providing outstanding service to senior citizens.

The organization was presented with the Ernest Messer award by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services.

The award recognizes excellence in addressing the needs of the senior population.

Executive Director Rich Zeck says the council worked hard to keep facilities safely open during the pandemic and continued to provide meals and programs to seniors.

They also broke ground on a 7,000-foot expansion project on the County Home Road Community Center last year and seniors got to preview their new facility during the award presentation.

Zeck says, “It just continues to build upon the foundation of what we’re doing here and that’s to serve our community and make a difference and that’s what we’re doing.”

The new facility is expected to open this winter.

