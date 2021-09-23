Advertisement

North Carolina surpasses 16,000 COVID-19 deaths

(WBRC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina hit another grim milestone in the battle against COVID-19.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday afternoon that 16,012 people in North Carolina have died from the virus.

That’s 71 more deaths since Wednesday.

DHHS is also reporting that new cases continue to trend downward.

On Thursday, there were 5,953, down from 6,288. That downward trend has been ongoing since September 14th.

The number of people in the hospital also continues to drop in the state. On Thursday there wee 3,231 hospitalizations, compared to 3,815 three weeks ago.

