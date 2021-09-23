Advertisement

Non-profit founder making run for Greenville mayor

Liz Liles made her announcement Thursday afternoon at the Town Common.
Liz Liles made her announcement Thursday afternoon at the Town Common.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The founder of a non-profit group says she wants to be Greenville’s next mayor.

Liz Liles made her announcement Thursday afternoon in front of supporters at the Town Common.

Liles started Daughters of Worth, an organization that helps mentor and guide over 400 girls a month from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The municipal election for Greenville and several other cities were moved to next spring due to redistricting delays from the 2020 Census.

Incumbent P.J. Connelly told WITN that he intends to seek his third term as mayor.

The election is March 8th and candidate filing runs from December 6th through December 17th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hayley Burgette | Candace Thackston
Two Greenville women busted for prostitution
Mark Shirley filed a lawsuit against Farmville for a new food truck ordinance.
Restaurant owner files lawsuit against Farmville over food truck ordinance
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clearing west to east as coastal showers end late today
Stephanie Cobb-Kennedy | Michael Goodman
New Bern woman and man arrested on drug charges
Mother of infant emotional in court.
Mother of infant emotional in court as father pleas guilty to murder

Latest News

Webinar hosted by the Southern Coalition for Social Justice on Friday.
Attorneys, lawmakers react to NC voter ID law
Judges say voter ID law discriminates against African Americans
Dr. Michael Bitzer of Catawba College.
The history of redistricting in North Carolina
After another court ruling, NC House back to redistricting
Redistricting hearing held in for NC maps input