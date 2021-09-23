Non-profit founder making run for Greenville mayor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The founder of a non-profit group says she wants to be Greenville’s next mayor.

Liz Liles made her announcement Thursday afternoon in front of supporters at the Town Common.

Liles started Daughters of Worth, an organization that helps mentor and guide over 400 girls a month from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The municipal election for Greenville and several other cities were moved to next spring due to redistricting delays from the 2020 Census.

Incumbent P.J. Connelly told WITN that he intends to seek his third term as mayor.

The election is March 8th and candidate filing runs from December 6th through December 17th.

