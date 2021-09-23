Advertisement

National EMS Memorial Bike Ride makes special stop to remember fallen workers

The group of cyclists rode through Farmville and Greenville to memorialize and celebrate the...
The group of cyclists rode through Farmville and Greenville to memorialize and celebrate the lives of those who serve in emergency medical services.(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A group of cyclists participated in the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride Wednesday.

The group rode through Farmville and Greenville to memorialize and celebrate the lives of those who serve in emergency medical services.

One stop was made at the EastCare Helipad at Vidant Medical Center to honor the 3 crew members who died in a helicopter crash in 1987.

The purpose of the ride across the nation is to honor fallen EMS providers who lost their lives in the line of duty between 2019 and 2020.

A special stop was made in Greenville to remember the three crew members who died in a helicopter crash back in 1987: Mike McGinnis, Perry Reynolds, and Pam Demaree.

Demaree’s sister was one of the cyclists Wednesday who participated in the ride.

The cyclists participating in the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride are cycling a 500 mile route from Davidson, North Carolina to Richmond, Virginia.

National EMS Memorial Bike Ride board members wear dog tags during every ride with names of the lives lost.

The crew who lost their lives in 1987 will be added to the National EMS Memorial in Washington D.C. this weekend.

The bike ride was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The ride also honors emergency medical services personnel who have become sick or injured while performing their duties.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Zachary Littell / Harper Littell
Father gets 18 to 22-1/2 years in death of infant daughter
Code Red Lockdown
Teacher: East Wake High on code red lockdown
Mark Shirley filed a lawsuit against Farmville for a new food truck ordinance.
Restaurant owner files lawsuit against Farmville over food truck ordinance
John Adams III
Edgecombe County man charged with killing son-in-law

Latest News

Villa Verde serves Greenville with two locations.
Greenville’s Minority Enterprise Development Week features local eateries
ENC health departments brace for booster decision
Lee Vernon (in the middle) with family
Community rallies for ECU track legend hospitalized with COVID-19
(FILE)
FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk