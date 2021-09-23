National EMS Memorial Bike Ride makes special stop to remember fallen workers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A group of cyclists participated in the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride Wednesday.

The group rode through Farmville and Greenville to memorialize and celebrate the lives of those who serve in emergency medical services.

One stop was made at the EastCare Helipad at Vidant Medical Center to honor the 3 crew members who died in a helicopter crash in 1987.

The purpose of the ride across the nation is to honor fallen EMS providers who lost their lives in the line of duty between 2019 and 2020.

“It’s hard and it’s been a very challenging two years, so this is just one more way that people remember what’s happening here and remember, more importantly, the lives who are a part of this story of healthcare delivery.”

A special stop was made in Greenville to remember the three crew members who died in a helicopter crash back in 1987: Mike McGinnis, Perry Reynolds, and Pam Demaree.

Demaree’s sister was one of the cyclists Wednesday who participated in the ride.

“Very proud, very honored that the crew is getting recognized. I’m still emotional, but something I had to do and want to be a part of.”

The cyclists participating in the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride are cycling a 500 mile route from Davidson, North Carolina to Richmond, Virginia.

“We do this to make sure that EMS providers are not forgotten. EMS consider ourselves a family so when one of our family members dies, we want to make sure that they are remembered.”

National EMS Memorial Bike Ride board members wear dog tags during every ride with names of the lives lost.

The crew who lost their lives in 1987 will be added to the National EMS Memorial in Washington D.C. this weekend.

The bike ride was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The ride also honors emergency medical services personnel who have become sick or injured while performing their duties.

