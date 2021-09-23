Advertisement

Maysville police chief declares run for Jones County sheriff

Carl Baugus
Carl Baugus(Candidate photo)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Jones County has another candidate in the running for sheriff.

It was announced Thursday that Carl Baugus, current police chief of Maysville, is running for sheriff.

The election is in November of 2022.

“I have faithfully served the citizens of Maysville for the last 18 years with honor and integrity. I can’t think of a more honorable way to continue my journey than to serve as your next sheriff.”

Carl Baugus, candidate for sheriff

Baugus says he is a lifelong resident of Jones County and a graduate of Jones Senior High School.

Back on August 2nd, Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath suddenly died.

Chief Deputy Matt Wineman was appointed sheriff after Heath’s death, and has indicated he will run for a full-term next year.

