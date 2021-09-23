Man charged with murder in Duplin County shooting

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man was arrested for a Wednesday shooting that killed another man.

Deputies say Jered Grady was charged with an open count of murder and for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office learned Grady and Zachary Woody got into an argument on Hunting Club Road in Pink Hill.

When Woody was leaving the area, Grady shot at his car, hitting and killing him, according to deputies.

Grady is in the Duplin County Jail under no bond for murder and a $250,000 secured bond for the shooting into an occupied vehicle charge.

Deputies are continuing to investigate.

