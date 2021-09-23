Advertisement

Key influencer trades in classroom for sky ahead of Cherry Point Air Show

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Randall Siler traded in his 8th-grade classroom at Grover C. Fields Middle School for the sky Wednesday as the key influencer selected to fly with the Blue Angels.

“We are very honored that he was chosen to be a rider and super, super excited!” said Siler’s wife, Stacey Siler.

“Wow, this is awesome!” Siler proclaimed as he ascended.

Before take-off, servicemen strapped him in a jet with his familiar number 7. He says, “I graduated high school in 77 and also it’s my birthday.”

Perhaps the good number and a good pilot, not letting the overcast sky or a few showers keep him from an amazing view. Siler says, “We had to fly and got out over the water where we could get into some clear air and actually see.”

However, the pilot did have some tricks up his sleeve. “We were able to do a variety of maneuvers did some barrel rolls, or whatever, aileron rolls and a little couple of loops and some fancy things. I blacked out once,” said Siler. But it’s nothing this teacher couldn’t handle. He says, “I have kids go to sleep on me all the time in class, so I went to sleep on the pilot for about 2 seconds.”

The Blue Angels gifted Siler a picture, but that’s not the only thing he’s walking away with. “Not terribly, but I did get sick. I’ve got packages, souvenirs,” he chuckled.

While the runway isn’t his typical stage, he says there is a lesson. “I just want my kids to see that being decent is the best way to be and with the help of the Blue Angels, Colonel Flores and others and the experience today, it proves that nice guys do finish on top.”

