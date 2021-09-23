Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clearing west to east as coastal showers end late today

A cold front will move through Thursday bringing drier and cooler air
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: A cold front is moving through today, bringing showers to coastal areas into the afternoon before ending. Skies will be clearing from west to east through the afternoon. It will be cooler as winds become northerly for all areas late.

The front will allow drier, more crisp air to pour into the region. Overnight temps will plummet below 60 for the next few nights, meaning a break for the air conditioning. Very enjoyable, autumn-like weather will continue through at least the beginning of next week.

Thursday

Slow clearing from west to east as coastal showers taper off by late afternoon High near 75. Wind N-10. Rain chance 60% coast

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 78. Wind: N 5-10.

Saturday

Sunny and in the 70s. Wind: N 5.

